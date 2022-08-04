Kearney psychiatrist guilty of sexually assaulting female patient

KEARNEY — In less than an hour, a Buffalo County jury convicted a Kearney psychiatrist of misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault of a former female patient.

The jury of five men and one woman made their decision late Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened Aug. 25, 2021, at Reynaldo de los Angeles' office at 409 E. 25th St. Suite No. 6 in Kearney.

De los Angeles showed no emotion as the verdict was read. The victim wasn't present in the courtroom for the verdict.

Judge Gerry Jorgensen ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation, including a psychological evaluation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment and psychological and chemical dependency — help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing was scheduled for September. De los Angeles was released on his own recognizance, although he must surrender his passport. It's unclear what immediate effect the verdict has on his medical license.