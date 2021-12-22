'Kids and a gun': The untold case of an Omaha boy, shot dead and left on a Wyoming road

Each of the three South Omaha teens was at a tender age: 19, 17, 15.

Jose Antonio Ramos, 19, was dabbling on the edges of hard drugs and the Sureños gang. The 17-year-old, Marcos Garza-Calderon, was on probation for methamphetamine possession and was posting pictures of himself on Facebook wearing a Tupac shirt and flashing gang signs, the butt of a handgun near his pocket.

The 15-year-old, Manuel Gijon-Villa, was just finishing up his sophomore year at Bryan High School and hanging out with the two older teens.

They were friends. Close enough to be hanging out in the same car on Mother’s Day 2020. Close enough to apparently have gotten high together. Close enough to be passing around a sawed-off shotgun. Close enough to be another example of the deadly consequences of, as one prosecutor put it, “kids and a gun.”

Few details have been reported on the May 2020 death of Manuel. The arrest warrant for the killing was never unsealed. The 15-year-old’s death generated little more than a story online in Wyoming and later, once the teens’ hometown was discovered, a blurb in Omaha.

After Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey sentenced Calderon earlier this month to the equivalent of 8 to 12½ years in prison for the manslaughter of Manuel, a World-Herald examination of the case showed an all-too-common combination: a cocktail of drugs and teens and guns. Compounded by sheer panic when the teens, as if in a movie, fled across two states, their friend dying and then dead in the backseat.

“All along the way, there are decisions being made with terrible results,” said prosecutor Corey Rothrock, a deputy Douglas County attorney.

Start with that Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The second-youngest of four siblings — a boy surrounded by sisters — Manuel had left his house that morning. He wished his mom a happy Mother’s Day, then took off, telling her he was going to get her flowers.

He met up with Marcos and Jose, inside a white Toyota Corolla.

They were alternately passing around the gun inside the car near 33rd and L streets and pointing it at each other. Ramos assured his friends it was empty. Then Calderon — he later would claim to police that he was so blitzed he didn’t remember what happened — pulled the trigger. The blast hit Manuel in the chest.

Calderon put his hand on the wound, futilely trying to stanch the bleeding.

Then Calderon and Ramos drove as far and as fast as they could, with Manuel in the back. Nine hours later, they ran out of gas and drifted to the shoulder just off Interstate 80. They took off, leaving Manuel’s body behind and hitching rides to Salt Lake City.

When police finally caught up with them, they showed Calderon a picture of Manuel.

“He was my homie,” Calderon said.

Until he started hanging out with Calderon, Manuel had been more homebody than homie. Gathered outside court earlier this month, his family and friends wore T-shirts commemorating the 15-year-old, his pudgy cheeks framed by a cowboy hat. Surrounded by three sisters, Manuel was a spitting image of his grandpa.

At the time a sophomore at Bryan, he loved to work. He’d scale ladders and paint house peaks for his uncle, Jaime Villa. His passion was working on cars, and he aspired to be a mechanic, said his sister, Keren Gijon, and a cousin, Leslie Ceballos Villa.

The last time they hung out, Leslie, 15, said she and Manuel, who was a year older, and family had a movie night, making pizza with the idea they would have leftovers the next day. The adults got up the next morning to find “we had eaten it all.”

“I really miss him,” Leslie said. “You would have loved him.”

The Gijon family did. Keren Gijon said her grandfather, overcome with sadness, died not long after Manuel.

His sisters, parents and uncles are left with a void to fill. In a letter to the judge, Keren described her brother as “hard-working,” “amusing and adventurous, someone you always wanted to be around.” Outside court, Keren said she didn’t become concerned about whom her little brother was hanging out with until a few weeks before his death.

That spring, she came home to find Calderon in her house, even though Manuel wasn’t there. She told him he couldn’t hang out there.

Calderon’s Facebook posts were full of posturing. At the time, he was on probation after he was caught at Bryan in November 2019 with a felony amount of meth. He was placed on probation with an ankle monitor, was transferred to Benson High School and was ordered to go through treatment. That was six months before Manuel’s death.

By the end of April 2020, Manuel’s Facebook posts went from the lightness of a child to darker subjects. He posted a viral photo of a guy pointing a semiautomatic rifle through a car windshield. He posted videos of other people drinking and a meme that featured drugs and the question “What you do after you smoke this?” The attached photo was of a roofer putting on shingles upside down.

The only accounts of what happened in the car are from Ramos and Calderon.

Calderon’s attorney, assistant Douglas County Public Defender Mary Donahue, said Ramos told detectives that the three used drugs: cocaine, meth and marijuana. She said the three passed around the shotgun, playfully pointing it at each other “numerous times.”

Calderon was the last to touch it, and to point it. At Manuel.

“These three young men, they were playing around,” Donahue said. “(Calderon) thought the gun was unloaded. He was playfully pointing it at multiple people, including his girlfriend, that day. He was playfully pointing it at Manuel when the gun went off.”

Donahue said Calderon was “observed crying by multiple witnesses” after the shooting.

For his part, Calderon read a letter he wrote to Manuel’s family.

“I feel terrible and sorry,” Calderon said slowly. “Manuel was never supposed to die that day. We were young and without knowledge of how to use a firearm. I was playing with a gun that went off (by) accident. I got scared as I felt tears out of my eyes. I was trying to help but I didn’t know what to do. I put pressure on his chest. I was trying to stop the bleeding. We started to drive, not knowing what was happening. We were going to take him to the hospital but we were scared so we drove, not knowing where we were going, until we ran out of gas.

“I really didn’t mean to hurt Manuel or his family. I will never be able to forget this. For as long as I live, I will never forget what I did to someone I love. It hurts because he was not just like a friend but he was like my brother.”

Rothrock, the prosecutor, pointed out all the things that weren’t an accident. Passing around, and playing with, a gun. Pointing it at another person, first his girlfriend, then his friends. Driving away, with Manuel dying in the backseat. Not stopping at a hospital. In fact, driving west on Interstate 80 until they ran out of gas near Rawlins, Wyoming. Leaving Manuel’s face down in the backseat for a Wyoming state trooper to later discover.

“We can call it an accident all we want, but it’s not,” Rothrock said. “It may have been a mistake to pull a trigger, but it wasn’t an accident.”

Manuel’s family has further questions. If he was shot in the chest, why did Manuel have a knot on his forehead — one that was still visible at his funeral? If it was an accident, why didn’t the teens call 911 or rush him to the hospital? Why didn’t Calderon come clean to detectives in Salt Lake City?

“Why would you kill somebody, drive that far and then just leave him there?” Jaime Villa said. “If it was an accident, if he was his brother like he said he was, he could have just called 911 right there. But leaving him out in the middle of nowhere, that’s not respecting no one like a brother.”

After Calderon and Ramos were arrested in Salt Lake City, they told detectives they didn’t know much about a homicide. Calderon acknowledged that Manuel “was my homie” but didn’t explain why he was dead.

Ramos, who is awaiting sentencing as an accomplice, was a little more forthright.

“It hurts a lot. I know what I did,” Ramos told detectives. “Something happened — something’s in the car that shouldn’t be.”

