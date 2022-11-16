La Vista attorney charged with forgery, identity theft

A La Vista attorney who served as an alternate public defender in Cass County has been charged with three felonies, including forgery and identity theft.

James A. Owen, 33, is charged in Sarpy County with identity theft, second-degree forgery and theft by deception. Each of the charges allegedly resulted in fraudulent payments between $1,500 and $5,000 to Owen.

Owen is former alternate public defender for Cass County who has a law office in Plattsmouth. The case will be prosecuted in Sarpy County to avoid a conflict of interest.

According to an affidavit filed by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, a probe into Owen's actions began in spring 2020 at the request of the Johnson County County Attorney's Office. A Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case handled by Owen was suspected to have been forged by Owen, resulting in fraudulent payments to the attorney.

A Johnson County official noticed indicators that court documents were fraudulent, including a signature that did not match that of the judge. The payments were made by the client at the Owen Law Office in Plattsmouth.

Owen, who is free on bail, is scheduled to appear in Sarpy County Court later this month. He could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison on each charge.

In April, the Nebraska Supreme Court suspended Owen's law license for six months.