La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people

PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same.

She closed with a plea to the judge: Jail the driver who caused the crash that killed four people.

“Probation is for shoplifting,” she said.

Turns out, probation also is for crossing a center line of a highway, flattening an oncoming car and killing four people. Cass County Judge David Partsch gave Ronald Dubas, 57, of La Vista a two-year probation term Friday after his guilty pleas to four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

As part of the probation, Partsch ordered Dubas to serve one day in jail on the anniversaries of the Jan. 31, 2021, crash and on each of the four victims’ birthdays. Partsch said he would waive imposition of another 60 days in jail if Dubas successfully completes probation. Dubas also must pay a $1,000 fine, do 100 hours of community service and write letters of apology to the four victims’ family members.

In the end, Dubas’ total jail time was 10 days. He faced up to four years in jail, one for each count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

The sentence left the sole survivor of the crash stunned — and the four victims’ loved ones livid.

Tabitha Bracken sat in the front row of the courtroom after it emptied.

“I’m so pissed,” she said, wearing a shirt with pictures of her loved ones who were killed in the crash. “I can’t even talk.”

On Jan. 31, 2021, Tabitha Bracken had been in the passenger seat of her sister’s 2009 Chevy Cobalt. Driving was her older sister Ashly, 21. In the back seat: 5-year-old Kéniah Robinson, 4-year-old Malaysia Reece and the two girls’ de facto “auntie,” 22-year-old Tatiyana Wade. The five, along with two young men in a SUV in front of them, had spent the weekend with family and friends in Omaha. It was a wonderful weekend, and the Cobalt was boisterous, as the five headed south on U.S. Highway 75 toward their home in Topeka, Kansas.

Dubas, meanwhile, was suffering from depression. He endured a five-year string of blows: his mom and dad died, his 20-year-long marriage died in 2018, and a brother died in a car wreck in 2015, according to accounts from both prosecutors and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Angela Minahan.

He was at another brother’s house in Beaver Lake. That brother told authorities that Dubas was known to get weepy.

What caused him to cross the center line on Highway 75 south of Plattsmouth is a mystery. Dubas told first responders that he might have swerved to avoid a deer or to pass a car, but other motorists said there was neither a deer nor a need to pass a car. Dubas then said he might have been wiping away tears. Still later, a doctor said Dubas suffered from scleroderma, a neurological condition that can cause a loss of grip in the hands.

Dubas had crossed the center line into the southbound lane once — causing Sentrez Buckley to press the brakes. Buckley, who had been dating Ashly Bracken, and Martez Gregory were in a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer in front of the girls.

Dubas veered his red 2000 Chevy GMT truck, weighing about 5,000 pounds, back into his own lane. He then crossed over again. Buckley swerved to the shoulder to avoid him.

Headlights bearing down on them, Tabitha remembers Ashly calling out: “Why is he on my side of the ro ... “

“Then smack,” Tabitha said. “She didn’t get to finish her sentence.”

In court Friday, Dubas read from a statement in which he said he had profound remorse but no recollection of the crash.

“It is hard for me to explain how remorseful and sorry I am for what has happened,” he said. “There is no way I can understand the amount of pain and emotion everyone has gone through since this accident ... I’m so sorry.”

He dropped the paper from which he was reading, his voice cracking with staccato crying noises.

Victims’ family members found Dubas’ amnesia odd, or convenient. Tabitha Bracken, who was pinned in the vehicle, remembers almost everything about the crash. The headlights. Ashly’s last words. Hearing Buckley and Gregory scream “Ashly’s dead.” Wondering why the girls in the back seat weren’t responding. The numerous surgeries she underwent to survive.

“She can tell you everything that happened that night,” April Cohagen said. “For him to say he doesn’t know, that’s just so hurtful.”

Deputy Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone had urged the judge to not impose a probation term, or if he did, to impose a week in jail on the anniversary of every victim’s birthday. With his depressed state and numerous mental illness diagnoses, Dubas never should have been behind the wheel that night, Perrone said.

Judge Partsch said he realized punishing Dubas by giving him the maximum one year in jail on each count is the “emotional, visceral reaction” for anyone viewing the case. However, Partsch said, he had to consider the fact that there was no evidence of alcohol in Dubas’ system, no evidence that he was texting or otherwise distracted by his phone, no evidence of excessive speed. Dubas had no criminal or traffic infractions “in his 57 years.” And, the judge said, Dubas had obvious remorse.

Though it was the maximum, Foster and Cohagen said, a year in jail for each death seemed like the least the judge could have done. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, four consecutive yearlong sentences would have meant Dubas would have spent the next two years in jail.

“He gets probation,” Cohagen said, “and our girls get an eternity in caskets.”

Malaysia’s mother, Michaela Reece, said she couldn’t help but wonder what the punishment would have been for a Black man who caused a crash like this. Dubas is White; the victims in the crash were White, Black and biracial.

“I’m White; I knew he wasn’t going to go to jail today — he’s White,” Reece said. “I just think it’s bull——.”

Kem Foster had the same feeling. She and the victims’ families made half a dozen trips from Topeka to Plattsmouth for court hearings in the year since charges were filed. Foster, who became a widow at age 24, said this is the most devastating grief she’s ever experienced.

“I have been through hell in my household,” Kem said. “Those girls didn’t get a chance to even start living.

“One day in jail on their birthdays? It’s nothing.”