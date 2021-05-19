La Vista police focusing search for missing boy on bodies of water

The search for a missing La Vista boy continued Wednesday with a focus on area bodies of water.
Tweets from the La Vista Police Department asked volunteers to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Walnut Creek Recreation Area near 96th Street and Gold Coast Road. Volunteers were asked to walk the park trail and dress appropriately for the weather.
Police said Wednesday that they had no updates in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
The Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area is a 450-acre mixed-use park with a 105-acre reservoir. The park is located south of Nebraska Highway 370 and west of 96th Street.
Ryan last was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Ryan is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.
La Vista police said in an update Tuesday night that Ryan, who has autism, has a history of running away and may have been hiding from police. An endangered missing advisory was issued Tuesday by the Nebraska State Patrol.
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten noted that there’s no evidence Ryan has been abducted.
“We’ve had instances, at least a half-dozen, where he’s ran and we’ve had to find him,” Lausten said. “He’s probably at this point fearful. He takes medication, and he doesn’t have it with him.”
The FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department are assisting with the search, Lausten said.
La Vista police ask that volunteers assisting with the search follow traffic laws, not trespass onto private property and search in groups of two or more.
Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Noah Keith Oneil
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 21 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 255 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mark A Rhodes
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARK is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Michael Anthony Carl
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Olivia Kate Shockley
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
OLIVIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Leeara Elizabeth Johnson
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LEEARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ryan Dwayne Larsen
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
RYAN is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jamia Monique Pollard
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Daniel Cervantes
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DANIEL is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cassie Reese Thimgan
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CASSIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mohamed Ibrahim
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Austrionna Travis Mast
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
AUSTRIONNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Yaheem Gunter
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YAHEEM is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lilliana Billie
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Gering PD
LILLIANA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shayal Tamang
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYAL is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominick Anthony Perez
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|163
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 163 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Daisy Anahi Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAISY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
William Marion
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Calani Marion
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALANI is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kerri L Forrester
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KERRI is a 32 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272