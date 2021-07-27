Lawsuit contends special prosecutor's comments caused Jake Gardner to kill himself

The statements, which the lawsuit contends impacted Gardner’s right to a fair trial, "caused Mr. Gardner to lose all faith in the justice system and become paranoid and afraid for his life," the lawsuit states. "As a result of this extreme emotional distress, Mr. Gardner committed suicide on September 20, 2020."

Kleine said Tuesday that he had not yet seen the lawsuit. A call to Franklin's office was not immediately returned.

The lawsuit was filed by Los Angeles attorney John Pierce, who partnered last year with an Atlanta attorney and Donald Trump supporter, Lin Wood, to form the Fight Back Foundation, a foundation designed to “stop the lies and smears of the radical left.”

Pierce once represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who is accused of killing two men and injuring a third after he showed up carrying a semiautomatic rifle to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He appeared on right-wing cable channels, including Fox News, to promote the teen’s cause. Pierce also has represented former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.