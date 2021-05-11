Legislature softens standards on police reform bill to meet concerns from rural senators

The Legislature adopted a pair of compromise amendments Monday evening to assuage concerns from rural senators on a bill increasing standards for police officers and the departments that employ them.
Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop brought the bill (LB51) after more than 200 people testified about their interactions with police at two days of Judiciary Committee hearings last summer following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
LB51 increases annual training requirements for officers and requires psychological examinations for new recruits, mandates departments adopt policies on an officer's duty to intervene when excessive force is being used, and bans the use of chokeholds and carotid restraints except when deadly force is authorized.
In first-round debate, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon and others had said they were concerned the increased standards would be too burdensome on law enforcement departments in rural areas of the state.
Brewer introduced amendments Monday that addressed two of those concerns, reinstating a reserve officer program with parameters about what duties reserve officers can perform, and prioritizing training dollars for smaller law enforcement agencies, which he said are less able to take on the additional training requirements.
While proponents of the bill pointed out much of the expanded training can be completed online, Brewer said hands-on training was required for some of the provisions in the police reform bill, necessitating officers travel to the police academy in Grand Island.
On Monday, Brewer said those requirements could leave at least two of Nebraska's 93 counties — Blaine and McPherson counties, which each only have a sheriff — without any law enforcement for a time, while five other counties in the Sandhills employ two officers, often the sheriff and a deputy.
"You have to understand that if we increase the requirements for training, it does directly impact them," Brewer said. "Both the cost and for the county to be without their law enforcement officer, or half of their law enforcement, for a time."
Both amendments were adopted without any opposition, and the bill will be considered for final reading later this month.
