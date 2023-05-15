The 17-year-old Lincoln boy accused of shooting and killing another teen at a crowded house party March 31 had confronted the victim over a bag of marijuana in the moments before the shooting, police said in newly unsealed court filings.

Kashuan McCree, who is accused of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of Damien Brave, approached the 18-year-old within 10 minutes of Brave's arrival at the north Lincoln house party and asked if he had marijuana on him, Lincoln Police Investigator Jason Drager said in the court filings.

Brave told McCree no, so the 17-year-old walked away, according to witness accounts included in the probable cause statement for McCree's arrest.

But minutes later, at 11:30 p.m. March 31, McCree confronted Brave again at the house party near 27th and Fair streets, inquiring again about the marijuana he suspected Brave had in a bag he'd brought to the party, Drager said in the statement.

According to police, one witness reported McCree said "something similar to, 'So if I were to shoot you, take your bag and look through it, there will be nothing in there?'"

Then, police alleged, McCree pulled out a gun and shot Brave in the stomach.

The 18-year-old lunged for McCree's gun and tried to wrestle it away from him before the 17-year-old shot Brave three more times, witnesses told police.

As some partygoers fled 1834 N. 27th St. and some called police, at least two attendees carried Brave to a private car and drove him to a local hospital, Drager said.

He was pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m. April 1.

Brave, the city's fifth homicide victim of 2023 who left behind a grieving family that includes four sisters and his parents, "didn't get a chance to live his life," his mother said.

At least six witnesses later pointed investigators to McCree, who fled to Michigan in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, according to police.

Police arrested McCree in Detroit on April 6 for his alleged role in Brave's death, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference the next morning.

Ewins said investigators had recovered the bag that apparently ignited the feud between Brave and McCree, but she declined to say what was inside.

At last month's news conference, the police chief also stopped short of calling the shooting a robbery gone wrong, but in court filings, prosecutors said Brave's alleged murder was carried out in an "attempt to perpetrate (a) robbery."

Police don't believe Brave and McCree knew each other prior to the shooting, Ewins said. And, she said, Brave wasn't armed when he was shot.

Authorities haven't found the handgun thought to have been used in the shooting, the police chief said. McCree remained in custody in Michigan until he was extradited this week ahead of Friday's hearing. Appearing via Zoom from the Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center, the 17-year-old Lincoln boy grappled with the reality of his criminal charges at his first court appearance.

McCree asked Judge Thomas Zimmerman at Friday's hearing if he might be able to see his charges reduced after learning he faces up to life in prison.

"I heard 'life,' you know what I'm saying?" he asked the judge. "So, like, if I get a paid attorney — that's just like the range. But with a paid attorney ... or anything like that, that's just — I can get those lowered down with all the facts and everything, right?"

"Mr. McCree, it's between you and your attorney how you intend to conduct your defense of this case," Zimmerman said, before setting the 17-year-old's percentage bond at $1 million.

McCree must pay $100,000 to be released.

