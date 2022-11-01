Lincoln City Council chair Tammy Ward pleads guilty to DUI as part of plea deal

More than four months after she crashed her car into a vehicle parked in west Lincoln on the night of June 21, City Council chair Tammy Ward pleaded guilty to a DUI charge as a part of a plea deal Monday afternoon.
As a part of the deal, which Ward entered amid a brief court hearing, prosecutors agreed to drop a negligent driving charge filed against the 64-year-old.
She will face sentencing at a hearing in December, where she could face license revocation and up to 60 days in jail on the DUI charge — the maximum penalty for a first-time, non-aggravated offender, Judge Thomas Zimmerman said.
Ward, who has not publicly commented on the crash or criminal charges against her, deferred to her attorney, Vince Powers, at the Lancaster County courthouse Monday.
"Nobody's above the law," Powers said after the hearing. "And Councilwoman Ward understands that."
Ward crashed her 2009 Toyota Corolla into a parked Chevrolet Blazer and a tree along Surfside Drive, about a block from Ward's home near Capitol Beach, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Ward had been westbound on Surfside Drive when she struck the SUV and continued down the street before striking the tree, police said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Ward to a local hospital for lower-leg injuries sustained in the crash, according to the crash report filed in the incident. Ward, who used a wheelchair in the immediate aftermath of the crash, walked with assistance from a cane at her court appearance Monday.
Police said officers who responded to the crash discovered evidence of alcohol use and conducted a blood draw. Ward's blood-alcohol content was 0.114%, according to police.
In the police report, police say Ward told investigators she had two glasses of wine at dinner that night and said she is prone to seizures. Investigators said she was under the influence and "ill" when she crashed.
First elected to the council in 2019, Ward represents District 4, which includes northwest Lincoln. The seat is up for reelection next year.
Ward, a Democrat, is a consultant with her own business, offering services in the areas of advocacy, governmental affairs and community outreach to a variety of clients representing seniors and veterans.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley