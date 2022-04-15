 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln Community Corrections Center administrator arrested on two felonies

  • 0

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two felonies, the state's prisons system said in a news release. 

Nikki Peterson, 32, a unit administrator at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communications with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate, the Corrections Department said.

Peterson had been with employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since November 2008 and has resigned. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's New Year celebrations overshadowed by economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News