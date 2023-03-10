Prosecutors charged a Lincoln couple with misdemeanor child abuse Wednesday after investigators found two unsecured guns — including a loaded AR-style rifle — stored in their 5-year-old daughter's closet, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies alleged in court filings.

Deputies first searched the family's north Lincoln home after the father, a 33-year-old man, had applied for a state application to purchase a firearm, which violated the terms of his bond in an unrelated felony court case, Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

Investigator's searched the house, near 14th and Nelson streets, in late February and found the house "was dirty, unkempt, and full of trash," Schwarz said in the affidavit.

The 33-year-old man lives at the house with his two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, along with their mother, a 33-year-old woman. The Journal Star generally does not name defendants accused of misdemeanor crimes.

As investigators searched the house Feb. 28 — which Schwarz said looked as if it hadn't been cleaned in five years — they found a .22-caliber Remington rifle and a black 7.69 SKS assault rifle in the 5-year-old's closet, according to the affidavit.

The assault rifle had a magazine inserted and nine rounds attached to an ammo sleeve on the rifle, Schwarz said. It's unclear it the magazine was loaded.

Deputies also found an unlocked and open medicine bag full of prescription drugs in the 10-year-old's dresser, Schwarz said.

Investigators warned the couple that the Department of Health and Human Services would be contacted and implored them to clean the house, Schwarz said.

When they returned a week later to arrest the 33-year-old on a bench warrant relating to his felony case, deputies found the house in the same state they had left it, Schwarz said.

Deputies arrested both parents Tuesday and took them to the Lancaster County jail. The 33-year-old woman paid $100 to be released on bond Wednesday, according to court filings. The man remains in jail.

The children were taken into state custody.