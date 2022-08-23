 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln cyclist injured after colliding with police cruiser, authorities say

A 15-year-old cyclist was taken to a hospital after he collided with a police cruiser that was obstructing a crosswalk in northeast Lincoln, according to authorities.

The collision occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near 48th and Adams streets, where the Lincoln Police cruiser was stopped facing east on Adams, getting set to turn south on 48th Street, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

"The cruiser pulled forward slightly as (the) officer observed a break in traffic and was going to conduct a turn," Vollmer said.

But as the officer prepared to turn, the cyclist, who was approaching from the south on the sidewalk, collided with the vehicle.

A witness told investigators the collision occurred just as the crosswalk signal was changing, but Vollmer said it's unclear whether the cyclist had a "walk" signal when he proceeded into the intersection.

Investigators had not filed a crash report as of Monday morning.

