editor's pick

Lincoln doctor gets probation for drug fraud

A Lincoln orthopedic surgeon was sentenced to probation in federal court Tuesday for writing fraudulent prescriptions to a patient, then buying back thousands of painkillers over two years to feed his addiction.

Dr. Keith P. Hughes, whose medical license was revoked last year, told U.S. District Judge John Gerard he was sorry for his actions and deeply regrets it.

“I‘ll attempt to make amends for the rest of my life,” he said.

Hughes said he has been going to addiction support group meetings almost every day for the past two years.

In July 2020, he was arrested on allegations that he had used a patient, Colby Digilio of Valparaiso, as a means of acquiring oxycodone for his personal use in exchange for cash or services, such as food, sports memorabilia and clothing.

He and Digilio both were indicted and later entered guilty pleas. Both got probation in back-to-back hearings Tuesday.

“You’ve made great headway but headway is expected to continue,” Gerard told Hughes.

In addition to five years of probation, he fined him $20,000.

Digilio got two years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Hughes, who worked at Nebraska Foot and Ankle, wrote 63 prescriptions for more than 4,200 pills for Digilio between 2018 and 2020.

