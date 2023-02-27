A fifth grader snuck a loaded gun inside Prescott Elementary School and used it to threaten another student Friday, Lincoln Public Schools officials said in recounting the events of an unsettling end to a week of classes.

Staff learned just after the noon hour Friday that a fifth grade student flashed a handgun in a backpack at another fifth grader and made a threatening statement while the two were in a hallway, school district officials said.

The student who was reportedly threatened told a teacher, who alerted administrators at the school near 20th and South streets. Staff located the backpack hanging from a coat rack in the hallway and took it to the school office. Police responded and found a loaded handgun inside the backpack, the district said.

The Lincoln Police Department provided no details of its response or investigation by 8 p.m. Friday.

It's unclear when exactly the threat was made or how much time transpired until staff was notified.

LPS said it did not at any point resort to a set of protocols used when a security threat arises, such as putting the building into lockdown. Classes continued as police conducted their investigation.

“This could have had a very different result, no question about it,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said after the school day, praising the response by staff and law enforcement and the student for reporting the threat. Gausman met with Prescott staff at the school before holding a late-afternoon news conference.

The ages and genders of the students involved were not released, and the exact nature of the threat and what may have led up to it was not made known. Officials, however, said they do not believe that the gun was pointed directly at the student nor were other students or staff threatened.

Only a couple of minutes passed from when the threat was reported to when the gun was secured, but a specific timeline was not made available Friday. Gausman said only that staff became aware of the threat shortly after the noon hour, adding that officials didn't have a specific time on when the threat was made.

Classes at Prescott begin at 9 a.m.

“I know that as soon as our team was made aware that there was a threat, it was within a minute or two that everything was secured and safe,” Gausman said. “Truthfully, we’re able to have this specific conversation today because we have plans in place, protocol(s) that are there, and they worked today.”

The school district said police interviewed the students involved and their parents, and in a news release, said the student who brought the firearm “will be facing legal consequences.”

Lincoln Police did not respond Friday afternoon to questions about potential legal consequences. It’s also unclear when officers were first called to the school and how many officers ultimately arrived.

It's also unknown if the parents of the student who brought the gun to school will face any legal consequences.

“The police are doing the work they need to do with that,” Gausman said.

Steve Hutchinson, whose granddaughter is a first grader at Prescott, said his son called him as he was picking up his daughter to tell him what happened. The incident, Hutchinson said, clearly rattled his son and daughter-in-law.

“This seems like something in national news, not local news,” he told the Journal Star. “It really brings it right into your back yard.”

He said the first thing that came to his mind was how a fifth grader got their hands on the weapon, pointing to an incident last month in Virginia where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first grade teacher.

“If a fifth grader could get access to a loaded weapon, it sounds like that gun wasn’t secured,” Hutchinson said.

LPS deployed psychologists and counselors into fifth grade classrooms at Prescott. Counselors will also be available next week.

"If you feel that your child will need extra support at school next week in processing what happened, please contact me and we will connect them with a caring adult at school," Principal JJ Wilkins said in a message to families.

Prescott has just more than 500 students. It’s a diverse school, Hutchinson said, that draws students from across the Near South neighborhood and surrounding area.

Gausman said LPS will work with police to review the incident and learn what security changes — if any — could be considered. He could not point to any specific changes Friday and said that he didn’t know how the incident might impact the district's school resource officer program.

Currently, there are six school resource officers that work in the district’s 12 middle schools. An officer has been assigned to each LPS high school for decades.

Gausman said to a degree school resource officers serve elementary schools that are near the buildings where they are assigned, but they are not based in elementary buildings.

All staff members are trained on how to respond if there’s a weapon in a school, Gausman said. He also pointed to the district’s anonymous reporting system, “Safe to Say,” which allows people to alert authorities of a security concern. Earlier this week, an anonymous report allowed staff at Lincoln Southwest High School to intercept a student who brought a BB gun to school.

But the Prescott incident was a stark reminder of the more serious threats that can arise.

“As many situations as I have been through, even in my nearly 20 years as a superintendent of schools, every situation is unique. … But in this particular case, the staff followed their training, and that training put everybody in that building in a safe position immediately,” Gausman said. “This is a day that ended in a much better situation than it could have.”

