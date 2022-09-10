Lincoln fire crews rescue cyclist from ravine

Lincoln fire crews rescued an injured man early Friday morning after he apparently crashed his bike into Deadmans Run, a ravine near 70th and P streets, falling around 25 feet toward the edge of the creek.

Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a passerby called authorities to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. Friday after spotting the man near the creek's edge, with this bike lying nearby.

Crews arrived on scene at 5:53 a.m., and less than 10 minutes later had lifted the man out of the ravine using a metal basket and a pulley system, Crist said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but was in stable condition Friday morning, Crist said.