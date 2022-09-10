 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln fire crews rescue cyclist from ravine

Lincoln fire crews rescued an injured man early Friday morning after he apparently crashed his bike into Deadmans Run, a ravine near 70th and P streets, falling around 25 feet toward the edge of the creek.

Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a passerby called authorities to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. Friday after spotting the man near the creek's edge, with this bike lying nearby.

Crews arrived on scene at 5:53 a.m., and less than 10 minutes later had lifted the man out of the ravine using a metal basket and a pulley system, Crist said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but was in stable condition Friday morning, Crist said.

