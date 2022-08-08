Lincoln inmate charged with child enticement for Snapchatting teen, police say

A 37-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was charged in Lancaster County court this week after he sent sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old girl while on work release, police said in court records.

Joseph Hochstein was placed at the low-level custody facility in December while serving time for witness tampering charges that stemmed from a sex crime investigation, Lincoln Police Investigator Ben Pflanz said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.

While on work release for a local construction company in June, Pflanz alleged Hochstein began communicating with the girl, sending sexually suggestive messages and sharing inappropriate videos with her.

Investigators also found evidence that Hochstein expressed plans to impregnate a teenage girl upon his release from the custody of Nebraska's Department of Correctional Services, Pflanz said.

An investigation into separate messages to additional minors is ongoing, according to the affidavit.

A Lancaster County judge this week signed a warrant for the arrest of Shana Padilla, a 46-year-old Creighton woman, for aiding and abetting Hochstein in communicating with the teen.

For his alleged communications with the Lincoln girl, prosecutors charged Hochstein with felony child enticement.

He was moved from Lincoln's low-level custody facility to the Reception and Treatment Center.