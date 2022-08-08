Lincoln inmate charged with child enticement for Snapchatting teen, police say

A 37-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was charged in Lancaster County court this week after he sent sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old girl while on work release, police said in court records.
Joseph Hochstein was placed at the low-level custody facility in December while serving time for witness tampering charges that stemmed from a sex crime investigation, Lincoln Police Investigator Ben Pflanz said in the affidavit for the man's arrest.
While on work release for a local construction company in June, Pflanz alleged Hochstein began communicating with the girl, sending sexually suggestive messages and sharing inappropriate videos with her.
Investigators also found evidence that Hochstein expressed plans to impregnate a teenage girl upon his release from the custody of Nebraska's Department of Correctional Services, Pflanz said.
An investigation into separate messages to additional minors is ongoing, according to the affidavit.
A Lancaster County judge this week signed a warrant for the arrest of Shana Padilla, a 46-year-old Creighton woman, for aiding and abetting Hochstein in communicating with the teen.
For his alleged communications with the Lincoln girl, prosecutors charged Hochstein with felony child enticement.
He was moved from Lincoln's low-level custody facility to the Reception and Treatment Center.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald file photo
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FREMONT TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers. With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
