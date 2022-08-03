 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln JCPenney trashes $20,000 in product after vandal wields fire extinguisher, police say

After a vandal discharged a fire extinguisher throughout the women's clothing section at Lincoln's JCPenney, the department store is out $20,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the contents of the fire extinguisher are considered a skin irritant, forcing store employees to destroy the merchandise affected in the incident, which happened between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday inside Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

Vollmer said an unknown person discharged the fire extinguisher throughout the clothing section before discarding the extinguisher and fleeing. Store employees reported the vandalism to police Monday morning, Vollmer said.

Police are working to review video of the incident, Vollmer said Tuesday. An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

