Lincoln judge tosses evidence in felony case over 'police misconduct'

A day after a district judge tossed the evidence, Lancaster County prosecutors have asked to dismiss a felony drug case against a Lincoln man.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong cited "police misconduct" for excluding the evidence in Juan Morales' possession of a controlled substance case.

"Mr. Morales has maintained all along that he was innocent of these charges," his attorney, Joy Shiffermiller, said Tuesday.

In a brief seeking to keep the drug evidence from going in front of a jury, Shiffermiller said July 12, 2021, two members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force, in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles, were at Shamrock Mobile Home Court looking for another man wanted in a strangulation case when Morales drove up to a trailer and parked his car.

The officers got out of separate vehicles, activating hidden lights on one, and ordered Morales to the ground to determine if he was the wanted man.

At a hearing on the motion in late July, Sgt. Ryan Schmuecker testified that when Morales went to the ground he made a throwing motion before lying down.

Deputy Lance Johnson, the other officer, who was 25 feet away, said he didn't see it.

Schmuecker cuffed Morales' hands behind his back, then left him in front of his truck to check if he was wanted, too. While still in his truck, the sergeant said, he heard the sound of glass hitting the ground and saw Morales smashing a pipe with drug residue in it.

Johnson testified that he didn't recall seeing a pipe on the ground or Schmuecker approaching Morales.

Schmuecker said that's when he went to search for whatever Morales had thrown and found a Crown Royal bag with marijuana and methamphetamine in it.

"After defendant had been arrested and while he was still handcuffed behind his back, Sgt. Schmuecker found two small bottles of alcohol. He had the defendant drink the alcohol. When asked why at the hearing, Sgt. Schmuecker said he 'was just trying to extend a kind gesture,'" Strong said in her order Monday.

He didn't mention it in his report or that Morales had denied he had thrown anything or that the pipe and bag belonged to him.

Strong found the stop lawful since the car he was driving belonged to the victim in the strangulation case.

But, she said, once Schmuecker recognized Morales and Morales showed his ID, the officers no longer had any reason to detain him and no probable cause to arrest him.

"Anything discovered after the illegal detention and arrest, including the Crown Royal bag and its contents, must be excluded as fruit of the poisonous tree," the judge wrote. "The remedial objective of deterring police misconduct is best served by excluding the evidence against the defendant in this case."

In a footnote, Strong said, while she normally ascribes great weight to the testimony of law enforcement officers, it is difficult to assume that Schmuecker followed proper procedure before Morales' arrest "knowing it was so totally disregarded after the arrest."

Lacking the physical evidence, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Greg Ariza filed a motion to dismiss the case Tuesday.