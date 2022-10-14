 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man, 30, charged with sexual assault of woman

  • 0

A month after a 29-year-old woman told Lincoln Police she was pinned down and sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, the Lincoln man accused of the crime is in jail.

Brandon Scerini, 30, was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault for his alleged role in the attack, which occurred at a house in Lincoln on Sept. 11, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said in the affidavit for Scerini's arrest.

His accuser contacted police in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and reported Scerini forcibly removed her clothes before pinning her down and sexually assaulting her, Nitz said in the affidavit.

The woman underwent a sexual assault exam at a local hospital, which supported her account of events, according to the affidavit.

Scerini was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

People are also reading…

A new survey finds many Americans feel misinformation may be leading to hate crimes and extremist politics.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin, Illinois this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate he died July 9 as a result of complications from an enlarged heart.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This storm simulator helps rescue services train for the real thing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News