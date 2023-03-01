Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old Lincoln man Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child after a grade school-aged girl told her mother that he had been sexually assaulting her for more than a year, police said in court records.
Brandon Ryan allegedly sexually assaulted the girl more than 20 times over the course of more than a year, Lincoln Police investigators said in court records.
Police arrested Ryan at his north Lincoln house Saturday night after the girl's mother reported the alleged assaults to police.
At his arraignment hearing Monday, Judge Laurie Yardley set Ryan's percentage bond at $500,000. He must pay $50,000 to be released.
Photos: Prayer rally at Nebraska Capitol marks a year of war in Ukraine
Ukrainian flags are seen during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Alexander
Syniy of Lincoln, originally from Kherson in Ukraine, joins in singing a patriotic song during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Bishop James Conley speaks during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Alexander
Syniy of Lincoln (right), originally from Kherson in Ukraine, prays during a rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Oleg Stepanyuk (left) and Sergii Chekushkin of the House of Prayer Church speak during a rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Vasyl Kravchuk holds the Ukrainian flag during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
A scene of the prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Attendees cheer after a song during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Halyna Sytota, originally from Kherson, Ukraine and has been in Lincoln for the past two years, prays during a prayer rally for the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Vasyl Kravchuk holds the Ukrainian flag during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Galyna Bodnar of Omaha (from left), her granddaughter Sophia Onishchuk, 11, and Nadiia Chudiuk share a moment during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
State Sen. Tom Brewer speaks during a prayer rally on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.