Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old Lincoln man Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child after a grade school-aged girl told her mother that he had been sexually assaulting her for more than a year, police said in court records.

Brandon Ryan allegedly sexually assaulted the girl more than 20 times over the course of more than a year, Lincoln Police investigators said in court records.

Police arrested Ryan at his north Lincoln house Saturday night after the girl's mother reported the alleged assaults to police.

At his arraignment hearing Monday, Judge Laurie Yardley set Ryan's percentage bond at $500,000. He must pay $50,000 to be released.

