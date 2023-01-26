Lincoln man, 74, charged with child sex assault

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 74-year-old Lincoln man with first-degree sexual assault of a child over his alleged sexual contact with a preschool-aged girl, according to court filings.

Dennis Schneider was arrested Monday and made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Schneider's arrest came about two weeks after the girl told investigators and medical professionals that Schneider had touched her inappropriately in the basement of his north Lincoln home in December, Lincoln Police Investigator Michael Barry said in the affidavit for Schneider's arrest.

Schneider was taken to the Lancaster County jail Monday. He is being held at the jail on a $300,000 percentage bond. He must pay $30,000 to be released.

