Lincoln man, 81, charged with sexual assault of child

More than 18 months after a grade school-aged girl disclosed to a relative that a then-79-year-old Lincoln man had repeatedly sexually assaulted her over a period of three years, police have arrested the man, according to court filings.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Charles Temple's arrest Monday, charging him with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Temple, now 81, was booked at the Lancaster County jail Tuesday, according to jail records.

His arrest follows the girl's disclosure in April 2021, when she told a relative Temple had been inappropriately touching her regularly for years, Lincoln Police Investigator Jacob McCord said in the affidavit for Temple's arrest.

The girl later repeated the claims in interviews with investigators and recorded interviews with relatives, where she indicated she "has to keep a secret about the touching," McCord wrote in the affidavit.

In an interview with investigators in September, Temple denied touching the girl inappropriately.

It wasn't the first time the 81-year-old had faced questions from investigators about his conduct with children, McCord wrote.

Temple was the subject of a similar investigation that began in Lincoln in 1995, when a 9-year-old girl told relatives and police that he had touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

But he had moved out of state by the time police began investigating and was never interviewed regarding the allegation, McCord wrote.

Police looked into Temple again in 1998, when the same girl accused him of sexually assaulting her over the course of several years, investigators wrote. Detectives in Kansas, where Temple had moved, attempted to contact him but never reached him, McCord wrote in the affidavit.

Lincoln Police finally made contact with Temple in 2006, but he declined to make a statement then after he was read his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit.

Now, more than 15 years later, he's in jail.