The Nebraska Attorney General's Office has charged a former Integrated Life Choices employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult for an on-duty incident a year and a half ago that sent a man with disabilities to the hospital.

Douglas Pierce Jr., 47, was set for court Tuesday on the felony charge.

He posted bond on the charge last month.

In the affidavit for Pierce's arrest, Krissa Knopik, an investigator with the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General's Office, said on Oct. 25, 2021, Pierce, then a direct support professional at Integrated Life Choices, "failed de-escalation" with a client that "resulted in Pierce punching him a few times in the head."

The client, who has intellectual disabilities, was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with bleeding from inside of his mouth and swelling to the bridge of his nose.

Knopik said witnesses described a brief scuffle between the two outside a van they were boarding for an outing, they got tangled up and fell to the ground. After the client threw a punch at Pierce and tried to bite him, Pierce hit him three or four times and held him down, witnesses said.

Pierce was terminated from his job as a result of the incident.