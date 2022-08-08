Lincoln man accused of delivering fentanyl that led to man's overdose

Lincoln police have arrested a man suspected of selling fentanyl that led to an overdose last year.
Prosecutors charged Pau Lantos, 34, with delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of possession (fentanyl, hydrocodone, methamphetamine and alprazolam, which also is known as Xanax), all felonies.
Lincoln Police Investigator Forrest Dalton said on June 25, 2021, police and rescue workers were sent to 24th and Dudley streets on a report of an unresponsive man in a parked truck.
The 33-year-old inside had overdosed on fentanyl and was revived with Narcan, then hospitalized.
Dalton said police since have tied Lantos to the crime through texts and phone records. They believe he provided the man with a fentanyl pill, then left him in the truck when he overdosed.
About a month later, on July 19, 2021, police contacted Lantos and interviewed him about his alleged involvement in selling fentanyl, "which may have caused several overdoses," according to the affidavit for his arrest.
Dalton said Lantos had a fentanyl pill on him at the time, along with a small amount of meth, four hydrocodone pills and three alprazolam pills.
Police arrested Lantos on Wednesday at a gas station at 27th and Dudley streets. At a court hearing Thursday, a judge set his bond at $150,000.
