Lincoln man accused of leaving 2-year-old home alone when police came to arrest him

Prosecutors have charged a Lincoln man with felony child abuse for allegedly leaving his 2-year-old daughter at home alone when police came to arrest him.

Caden Dober, 19, made his first court appearance on the allegation Monday.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Andrew Ripley said shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday he and another officer were sent to a home near Southwest 27th and A streets where Dober, who was wanted for an alleged protection order violation, had been seen playing basketball.

They arrested Dober on his front porch.

Ripley said while handcuffing Dober he asked if anyone else was inside to determine how the house should be secured, and Dober shook his head no and said "shut the door."

Later that afternoon, police were called back on a report that Dober had left his 2-year-old there alone. Police arrived at about 4 p.m. to find two of Dober's relatives. Ripley said one told them she had arrived there at 2 p.m. to meet Dober and found the girl under blankets on the couch asking where her daddy was.

She had been there alone for about seven hours.