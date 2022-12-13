 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man accused of pawning $100,000 worth of stolen gold coins, police say

Less than a week after an 82-year-old Lincoln man told police that 25 gold coins worth $100,000 were stolen from his private collection, investigators have identified a 49-year-old man who they say is responsible for the theft.

David Fricke, of Lincoln, was taken into custody Saturday — four days after the victim reported the theft from his collection near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The man told police the theft occurred sometime the last week of November.

Vollmer said police identified Fricke, who knows the victim and had access to his house, after Fricke pawned some of the stolen coins at local pawn shops.

Investigators have recovered some of the coins, Vollmer said, but it's unclear how many remain missing.

Fricke will be taken to jail following his release from a local hospital, where he is being treated for an unrelated medical condition, Vollmer said.

