Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing unconscious woman, recording it

A 23-year-old Lincoln man is facing a felony charge after allegedly taking a video of himself sexually abusing a woman while she was unconscious.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Garrett Shaw with first-degree sexual assault in December and a warrant went out for his arrest.

He was picked up and made his first court appearance Wednesday, where Lancaster County Court Judge Timothy Phillips set his bond at $500,000.

In the affidavit for Shaw's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin said on Dec. 1 an 18-year-old told law enforcement that a month earlier she had found a video on her cellphone after Shaw allegedly dragged her into a bedroom and strangled her.

She woke and found a prompt on her phone asking if she wished to delete the selected files. She declined and watched the two videos, time-stamped the previous night.

Martin said they showed Shaw sexually assaulting her as she laid motionless. She told investigators she was not conscious and did not consent to the acts.