Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for a traffic violation.

Daniel McGuane, 36, fled at speeds of more than 100 mph into Norfolk, causing deputies to terminate the pursuit because of safety concerns.

An hour later, McGuane admitted to a citizen in Battle Creek that he fled from law enforcement and crashed his vehicle in the area. He was then detained by a citizen at gunpoint when he attempted to steal a vehicle, and later arrested by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.

Authorities later learned that McGuane had stolen at least three vehicles.

The first was a pickup stolen in Lincoln, which was abandoned near David City, where he stole another vehicle and abandoned it near Wisner. He then allegedly stole the Chrysler 300 that was involved in the pursuit.

McGuane was arrested on suspicion of speeding, theft by receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.