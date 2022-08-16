Lincoln man arrested for Beatrice shootings now suspected in $100,000 vandalism, police say

A 19-year-old Lincoln man who was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in a string of shootings in Beatrice is among suspects in a costly vandalism at a Lancaster County construction site, police said in court records.

Fugitive task force investigators arrested Jordan Meyer in Lincoln on Aug. 8 after a Gage County judge signed a warrant for his arrest stemming from the Beatrice shootings, according to the court records.

Beatrice Police investigators alleged Meyer and his friend, Colten Anderson, of Firth, shot six rounds from a 20 gauge shotgun and 16 rounds from a .40 caliber pistol into a Beatrice home at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3, Beatrice Sgt. Brian Carver said in the affidavit for Meyer's arrest.

Police found matching shell casings near several vandalisms in rural Gage County, where mailboxes and vehicles were shot the same morning, Carver said.

Meyer and Anderson were charged in Gage County with discharging a firearm near a building and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

In Lincoln, investigators have used phone records to link Meyer, Anderson and a third person to a vandalism site near 40th Street and Saltillo Road, where vandals caused $104,000 in damage by smashing windows, wrecking machinery into other equipment and vehicles, Lincoln Police Investigator Jason Adams said in a newly filed search warrant affidavit.

That vandalism occurred sometime between July 29 and July 31.

A Lancaster County judge last week signed the warrant, which gives police access to the pair of shoes Meyer was wearing at the time of his arrest.

In the affidavit, Adams said the tread on Meyer's Nike's match a footprint documented at the construction site.

Meyer and Anderson have not been charged for their suspected roles in the Lincoln vandalism.