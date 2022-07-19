Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

A Lincoln man was arrested Saturday night for the sexual assault of a female victim under the age of 16.

Lincoln Police was called to the 1600 block of West E Street with a complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

During the investigation, officers determined Wheeler had made sexual contact with the minor. Armstrong said she was unable to consent.

Police also discovered Wheeler was at the residence to sell marijuana to the minor.

Wheeler was subsequently booked in Lancaster County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to a minor and one count of sexual assault of a child in the 1st degree.

Wheeler remains in custody.