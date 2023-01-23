Lincoln man arrested for shooting, killing 18-year-old

Lincoln Police said an 18-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed Saturday morning and a suspect is in custody.

LPD officers arrested Armon Rejai, 29, of Lincoln, on suspicion of second-degree murder for the shooting that occurred near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue at about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release.

I’m at the scene of a suspected shooting on the 1800 block of Euclid Avenue, follow this thread for live updates: pic.twitter.com/AkfJJiVE7B — Damon Bennett (@DamonJBennett) January 21, 2023

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shooting, finding the victim outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.

First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken Bryan West Campus, where he was declared dead.

Officers also took into custody a person who was with the gunshot victim, according to police.

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023