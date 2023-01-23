 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for shooting, killing 18-year-old

Police responded to a shooting near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday where an 18-year-old was shot and killed. 

Lincoln Police said an 18-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed Saturday morning and a suspect is in custody.

LPD officers arrested Armon Rejai, 29, of Lincoln, on suspicion of second-degree murder for the shooting that occurred near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue at about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shooting, finding the victim outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.

First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken Bryan West Campus, where he was declared dead. 

Police responded to a shooting near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday where an 18-year-old was shot and killed. 

Officers also took into custody a person who was with the gunshot victim, according to police.

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

