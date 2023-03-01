A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk early Tuesday — for the second time in a four-hour period.

Lincoln Police conducted a traffic stop Monday at about 9:50 p.m. near 27th and E streets. An investigation found the 26-year-old driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

The man's blood-alcohol level was 0.145%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, a police spokesman said. He was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to a sober person.

Hours later, police were called to the 5900 block of Holdrege Street at 1:40 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash and located the same driver. Officers found he was still intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.204%, the spokesman said.

The driver was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of driving while drunk, negligent driving and having no proof of insurance.