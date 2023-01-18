Lincoln man assaulted jail officer seconds after he was released from handcuffs, police allege

A Lincoln man who was in the process of being booked into the Lancaster County jail attacked a corrections officer seconds after authorities removed his handcuffs on Saturday afternoon, police alleged in court records.

Charles Danczak, 40, ran up a staircase and repeatedly punched a 25-year-old woman working as a jail officer after fellow corrections staff removed his handcuffs for intake at around 4 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Officer Doug Headlee said in the affidavit for Danczak's arrest.

Video reviewed by police showed Danczak punch the 25-year-old four or five times before corrections officers were able to restrain him, Headlee said in the affidavit.

The 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Danczak was booked into the jail. Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with second-degree assault.