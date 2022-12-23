Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records.

Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a Lancaster County Court judged signed a search warrant for Robinson's car and house, Lincoln Police Investigator Samuel Wiarda said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Amid a search of Robinson's pockets, police found four baggies of suspected meth, weighing a total of 114 grams, Wiarda alleged in the affidavit.

Police also found $1,111 in cash on the 39-year-old, Wiarda said.

Robinson was taken to the LPD's headquarters, and later, to the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 percentage bond. He must pay $15,000 to be released.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Robinson with possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of money while violating a drug law.

