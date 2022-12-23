Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records.
Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a Lancaster County Court judged signed a search warrant for Robinson's car and house, Lincoln Police Investigator Samuel Wiarda said in the affidavit for his arrest.
Amid a search of Robinson's pockets, police found four baggies of suspected meth, weighing a total of 114 grams, Wiarda alleged in the affidavit.
Police also found $1,111 in cash on the 39-year-old, Wiarda said.
Robinson was taken to the LPD's headquarters, and later, to the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 percentage bond. He must pay $15,000 to be released.
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Robinson with possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of money while violating a drug law.
50 celebrities from Nebraska
Samantha Ware
Samantha Ware of "Glee," "Barry" and numerous theater credits is from Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne, shown at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012, is from Omaha.
Associated Press file photo
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham attends the FULLBEAUTY Brands re-launching event of
fullbeauty.com at Guastavino's on Thursday, April 2, 2015, in New York. Graham is from Lincoln.
Donald Traill/Invision
Moon Bloodgood
Moon Bloodgood, who starred in "Terminator Salvation" and the TV series "Falling Skies," poses backstage at the TNT and TBS Network 2014 Upfront Presentations at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bloodgood was born in Alliance.
Evan Agostini/Invision
Nicholas D'Agosto
Nicholas D'Agosto ("Final Destination 5") attended Creighton Prep in Omaha when he was discovered by Alexander Payne and cast in the film "Election." Since then, D'Agosto has been in more than 30 films and TV shows.
Courtesy photo
Nicholas Sparks
Author Nicholas Sparks poses at the premiere of the film "The Best of Me" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Oct. 7, 2014, in Los Angeles. Sparks was born in Omaha.
Chris Pizzello/Invision
Janine Turner
Actress Janine Turner, star of "Northern Exposure" and "Strong Medicine," is from Lincoln.
AP file photo
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham, "Teen Mom OG," arrives at the MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre on April 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. Abraham was born in Omaha.
Matt Sayles/Invision
Paula Zahn
Television journalist Paula Zahn was born in Omaha.
Andy Kropa/Invision
Scott Porter
Scott Porter, who starred on "Friday Night Lights" and "The Good Wife," was on the sidelines decked out in Husker gear during a game in 2007. Porter was born in Omaha.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union arrives at the 16th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia, shown with Sarah Jones in the Fox series "Alcatraz," was born in Omaha.
Fox
Jaime King
Actress Jaime King is from Omaha.
Omar Vega/Invision
Michael Biehn
Actor Michael Biehn grew up in Lincoln.
Chris Pizzello/AP file
Justin Bruening
Actor Justin Bruening is from Chadron.
Eric Charbonneau/Invision
Lucas Cruikshank
Actor Lucas Cruikshank is from Columbus.
Paul A. Hebert/Invision
Lindsay Shaw
Actress Lindsay Shaw is from Lincoln.
Jordan Strauss/Invision
Adam DeVine
Adam DeVine, shown at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards , graduated from Millard South in Omaha.
Jordan Strauss
Marg Helgenberger
Actress Marg Helgenberger is from North Bend.
CBS
Marlon Brando, The Godfather
Marlon Brando, shown in a scene from "The Godfather," was from Omaha.
Paramount Pictures
Abby Miller
Abby Miller, a cast member in the FX series "Justified," is from Clay Center.
Chris Pizzello/Invision
HENRY FONDA
Henry Fonda, shownOct. 14, 1978, is from Grand Island.
MARTY REICHENTHAL/AP file
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank, seen at eOne Films U.S. premiere of "You're Not You," is from Lincoln.
Alexandra Wyman
Malcolm X
Malcolm X
Robert Haggins
FRED ASTAIRE
Dancer Fred Astaire was from Omaha.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ev Williams
Ev Williams, the Nebraska native who co-founded Twitter, spent a little more than a year at UNL.
COURTESY PHOTO / Silicon Prairie News
Matthew Sweet
Musician Matthew Sweet
Courtesy photo
Dick Cavett
Dick Cavett, on stage during the “Dick Cavett's Watergate" panel at the PBS 2014 Summer TCA, is from Lincoln
Richard Shotwell/Invision
Conor Oberst
Conor Oberst, shown performing at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in 2014, is from Omaha.
Robb Cohen/Invision
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte, attending the L.A. premiere of "Gangster Squad" at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in 2013, is from Omaha.
Matt Sayles
Gerald Ford
President Gerald Ford, shown during a National Security Council meeting at the White House, was from Omaha.
AP file photo
Emily Kinney
Kinney
JOHN SHEARER
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, the king of late night TV, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
James Valentine
Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5, shown at the iHeartRadio Theater in 2014, is from Lincoln.
Paul A. Hebert
Robert Taylor
Film and television actor Robert Taylor, shown in 1953, is from Filley.
AP file
Willa Cather
"O Pioneers!" author Willa Cather graduated from the University of Nebraska.
Willa Cather Foundation
James Coburn
James Coburn, holding his Oscar up to his cheek after winning for best supporting actor for his role in "Affliction" in 1999, is from Laurel.
AP file
Ted Kooser
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser got his master's degree from the University of Nebraska.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Journal Star file photo
L. Ron Hubbard
L Ron Hubbard, who created Scientology, is from Tilden.
AP file
Larry the Cable Guy
Dan Whitney, aka Larry the Cable Guy
Journal Star file photo
Amy Heidemann
Amy Heidemann of Karmin is from Seward.
Richard Shotwell/Invision
Chris Klein
Actor Chris Klein went to high school in Omaha.
Richard Shotwell/Invision
John Beasley
Actor John Beasley is from Omaha.
Richard Shotwell/Invision
Brandon Sanderson
Brandon Sanderson was born in Lincoln and now lives in Utah. He is best known for finishing Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series "The Wheel of Time."
MICAH DeMOUX/Courtesy photo
David Janssen
David Janssen of "The Fugitive" is from Naponee.
Courtesy photo
David Doyle
Actor David Doyle of "Charlie's Angels" was from Lincoln.
AP file
Dorothy McGuire
The late actress Dorothy McGuire was from Omaha.
AP file photo
Randy Meisner
Randy Meisner (center) of the Eagles is from Scottsbluff.
Courtesy photo
Bryan Greenberg
Bryan Greenberg ("Friends with Benefits" and "Bride Wars") attends a special screening of Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" at the SVA Theatre on April, 28, 2015, in New York. Greenberg is from Omaha.
Evan Agostini/Invision
149. Swoosie Kurtz
149. Swoosie Kurtz 1944- Actress
The Omaha-born daughter of an Air Force colonel is a two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner who appears regularly on TV, including a recent six-season run on the CBS hit sitcom "Mike & Molly."
Preston Hillier
Preston Hillier is from Lincoln and has appeared on "Nashville," "Macguyver" and many more shows.
Harley Cozak
Harley Jane Cozak, an actress known for her roles in "Arachnophobia," "When Harry Met Sally" and "Parenthood," grew up in Lincoln.
Harley Cozak
Jeff Zeleny
Jeff Zeleny, shown with Barack Obama on Oct. 1, 2008, on Capitol Hill in Washington, is senior White House correspondents for CNN.
Associated Press file photo
