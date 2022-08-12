Lincoln man charged with possessing child porn after messaging app blew whistle, police say

A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail nearly nine months after Kik, an app-based messaging platform, reported he had displayed child pornography during a videoconference session late last year, Nebraska State Patrol investigators said in court records.

Investigators in November served a search warrant on Matthew Meyer's west Lincoln residence, where they found a device that contained at least seven child pornographic videos, Investigator Joey Fynbu said in the affidavit for Meyer's arrest.

In at least four of the videos, the victims depicted were under the age of 12, Fynbu said in the affidavit.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Matthew Meyer's arrest Wednesday. He was booked into the Lancaster County jail Thursday.