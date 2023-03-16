A 46-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he twice impregnated a teen girl in 16 months, police alleged in court filings.

The teen's grandmother reported the string of suspicious pregnancies to police in February after her granddaughter, who is now 18 years old, gave birth once late last year and was found to be five months pregnant again, Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said in a sworn affidavit.

Prosecutors on Monday charged John L. Jackson with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person for his alleged role in the teen's pregnancies.

Investigators believe Jackson engaged in a "secret" dating relationship with the teen in late 2021 and repeatedly subjected her to sex that she could not consent to, Dilsaver said in the affidavit.

Police arrested Jackson for the crime Friday.

At his initial court appearance Monday, Judge Laurie Yardley set Jackson's percentage bond at $750,000. He must pay $75,000 to be released.