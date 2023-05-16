Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old Lincoln man Friday with first-degree sexual assault after a teenage girl told police that she had sexual contact with him when she was 15, police alleged in court filings.

Wint Pham was 19 years old when he sexually assaulted the girl for the first time, Lincoln Police Investigator Lynette Russell said in the probable cause statement for his arrest.

Police believe Pham initially assaulted the girl in December 2019 and did so repeatedly until November 2021, buying her Levonorgestrel pills — often called "Plan B pills" — and having her take pregnancy tests, Russell said in the statement.

The girl, now 17, reported the assaults to police earlier this month.

Investigators arrested Pham on Thursday and took him to the Lancaster County jail, where a judge ordered he be held on a $500,000 percentage bond.

He must pay $50,000 to be released.