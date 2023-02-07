A 25-year-old Lincoln man was cited with a misdemeanor Sunday after his downstairs neighbor heard a loud "pop" and noticed a bullet hole in her ceiling, according to police.
The woman, 27, called police to her apartment near 90th and O streets at around 1 p.m. Sunday after she heard the noise and discovered the bullet hole, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. There were also holes left in her floor 5 feet from where she was sitting, the woman said.
In her upstairs neighbor's apartment, a 25-year-old man had accidentally fired his 5.56-caliber rifle while trying to disassemble it, Vollmer said.
Police cited the man on suspicion of discharging a firearm within the city and seized the rifle as evidence, Vollmer said.