After crashing his Chevrolet pickup truck in north Lincoln on Sunday, a Lincoln man fled the scene. He reached speeds higher than 100 mph before crashing again following a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities said.
Donald Roth, 62, was involved in a two-car crash on 27th Street near Interstate 80 at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said in a news release.
Roth
Lancaster County jail
A trooper patrolling in the area arrived at the crash scene and began to investigate the crash. Roth got back into his Chevrolet S10 and fled north on 27th Street, and the trooper pursued him, the State Patrol said.
Roth sped north for about four miles before turning east onto Mill Road and then north again on 40th Street before entering a nearby field, according to the news release.
The trooper followed Roth into the field and to a nearby driveway, where the trooper and Roth collided, the patrol said.
Then, both the trooper and Roth went back into the field, where they crashed into farm equipment.
Roth was taken into custody in the rural Lancaster County field before he was transported by a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the news release.
Troopers arrested Roth on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, driving on a 15-year license revocation, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and criminal mischief.
He was booked at the Lancaster County jail.
Photos: Nebraska women host Northwestern on Senior Day
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) strips the ball from Northwestern's Mercy Ademusayo (13) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) rises up for a layup against Northwestern's Caroline Lau (2) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) is stripped of the ball by Northwestern's Sydney Wood (3) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (middle) rises up for a rebound against Northwestern's Hailey Weaver (11) and Courtney Shaw (15) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1), Sam Haiby (4) and Isabelle Bourne (34) are recognized on Senior Day on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (left) embraces head coach Amy Williams on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) shoots a jumper over Northwestern's Jasmine McWilliams (23) and Sydney Wood (3) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Callin Hake (14) and Kendall Coley (32) celebrate on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Kendal Coley (middle) laughs during the game against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40), Isabelle Bourne (24) and Maddie Krull (42) huddle up after a foul against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) wipes tears from her eyes as she is recognized on Senior Day on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) is shown along with Sam Haiby (right) before the Senior Day ceremony on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) shoots a jumper over Northwestern's Caileigh Walsh (10) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty holds back tears while watching a tribute video for Jaz Shelley during the Senior Day ceremony on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) lays the ball in against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (left) chats with Maddie Krull (42) during a free throw attempt against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) is hit in the face with the ball during a scrum with Isabelle Bourne (34) and Northwestern's Mercy Ademusayo (13) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Maddie Krull (42) has her shot blocked by Northwestern's Sydney Wood (3) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) high-fives teammates after sinking a free throw against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska greets fans after defeating Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Nebraska fan holds up a sign in support of the Huskers during the game against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska recognizes three seniors during Senior Day against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) embraces teammates after being subbed off at the end of the game against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (middle) smiles while walking onto the court with her parents during the Senior Day ceremony on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams holds back tears at the end of the game against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers honored three seniors during a ceremony.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne sheds tears while being recognized during Senior Day on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne sheds tears while taking in Senior Day ceremonies with her parents on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) dribbles toward the net against Northwestern's Sydney Wood (3) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) high-fives Maggie Mendelson (44) as Isabelle Bourne directs traffic against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) dribbles toward the basket against Northwestern's Paige Mott (20) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (left) and Callin Hake tear up during the Senior Day ceremony on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
