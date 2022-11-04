Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot.

Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and collided into another eastbound vehicle before crashing into four cars that were parked along the south side of O Street, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Before police arrived on scene, MacGowan had fled on foot, Kocian said. Police found him in a parking lot south of O Street between 16th and 17th streets, where Kocian said the 27-year-old showed "signs of impairment" but refused a breath test.

Officers arrested MacGowan on suspicion of DUI and took him to the Lancaster County jail. He was also cited for refusing a chemical test, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.

The collision caused $10,000 in damage to MacGowan's own car, and another $13,000 combined damage to the five vehicles involved.