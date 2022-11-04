 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

  • 0

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot.

Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and collided into another eastbound vehicle before crashing into four cars that were parked along the south side of O Street, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Mikeal MacGowan

MacGowan

Before police arrived on scene, MacGowan had fled on foot, Kocian said. Police found him in a parking lot south of O Street between 16th and 17th streets, where Kocian said the 27-year-old showed "signs of impairment" but refused a breath test.

Officers arrested MacGowan on suspicion of DUI and took him to the Lancaster County jail. He was also cited for refusing a chemical test, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.

People are also reading…

The collision caused $10,000 in damage to MacGowan's own car, and another $13,000 combined damage to the five vehicles involved.

Office politics are a perfect chance to unleash your professional devil. However, that doesn’t mean you should. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Custom pink Maserati will let you live your best Malibu Barbie life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News