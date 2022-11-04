Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot.
Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and collided into another eastbound vehicle before crashing into four cars that were parked along the south side of O Street, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
MacGowan
Lancaster County jail
Before police arrived on scene, MacGowan had fled on foot, Kocian said. Police found him in a parking lot south of O Street between 16th and 17th streets, where Kocian said the 27-year-old showed "signs of impairment" but refused a breath test.
Officers arrested MacGowan on suspicion of DUI and took him to the Lancaster County jail. He was also cited for refusing a chemical test, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.
The collision caused $10,000 in damage to MacGowan's own car, and another $13,000 combined damage to the five vehicles involved.
Record fish caught in Nebraska
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Nebraska using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Canva
American Eel
- Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by George Sweissberger in 1983
Canva
Bighead Carp
- Weight: 53 lbs 3 oz
- Location: Middle Island Lake
- Record set by Ryan Othling in 2005
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Bigmouth Buffalo
- Weight: 44 lbs 14.5 oz
- Location: Johnson Lake
- Record set by Shayne Miller in 1991
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
Black Buffalo
- Weight: 41 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Carter Lake
- Record set by Bob Eaton in 1982
USFWS National Image Library // Wikimedia Commons
Black Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 19"
- Location: FARM POND
- Record set by ALLEN PAAP JR. in 2003
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Blue Catfish
- Weight: 100 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Missouri River - near Wynot
- Record set by Raynold Promes in 1970
M Huston // Shutterstock
Blue Sucker
- Weight: 18 lbs 14 oz
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Bob. J. Thoene in 1986
USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Spencer Neuharth / USFWS // Wikimedia Commons
Bluegill Sunfish
- Weight: 2 lbs 13 oz
- Location: Grove Lake
- Record set by Gary Ralston in 1977
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bowfin
- Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Dead Timber Lake
- Record set by Ronald Evenson in 1982
Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock
Brook Trout
- Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz
- Location: Pawnee Springs - near North Platte
- Record set by Joe Gray in 1965
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Trout
- Weight: 20 lbs 1 oz
- Location: Snake River
- Record set by Denny Doolittle in 1973
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Bullhead
- Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Dick Dunn in 1974
WH_Pics // Shutterstock
Burbot
- Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Todd Schmidt in 1998
Neon_TI // Shutterstock
Carp
- Weight: 33 lbs 12 oz
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Toni C. Baete in 1983
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
- Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Merritt Lake
- Record set by John Cunning in 1985
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Chinook (King) Salmon
- Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
- Location: Lewis & Clark Lake
- Record set by James Ludlow in 2011
Kevin Cass // Shutterstock
Coho Salmon
- Weight: 5 lbs 12 oz
- Location: Lake McConaughy
- Record set by Lyle Fry in 1971
Troutnut // Shutterstock
Cutthroat Trout
- Weight: 5 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Ogallala Lake
- Record set by Arthur Larsen in 1992
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 80 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Loup Power Canal - near Genoa
- Record set by William Swanson in 1988
M Huston // Shutterstock
Freshwater Drum
- Weight: 29 lbs 6 oz
- Location: Missouri River (Gavins Point Tailwaters)
- Record set by Roque Ramirez in 2007
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Gizzard Shad
- Weight: 4 lbs 7.75 oz
- Location: Box Butte Reservoir
- Record set by Joe Ringbauer in 1989
mujijoa79 // Shutterstock
Golden Shiner
- Weight: 0 lbs 14 oz
- Location: Two Rivers SRA
- Record set by Tom Rosencrans in 1992
Jason Patrick Ross // Shutterstock
Goldeye
- Weight: 3 lbs 15.5 oz
- Location: Lewis & Clark Lake
- Record set by Gary Kumm in 1988
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
Grass Carp
- Weight: 64 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 46.5"
- Location: WILSON CREEK 2X
- Record set by MALIK SOLUNOVIC in 2004
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Grass Pickerel
- Weight: 0 lbs 5.75 oz
- Location: Cameron Lake
- Record set by Trevor Bailey in 1996
Clint H // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
- Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz
- Location: sandpit
- Record set by Jeff Knajdl in 1980
M Huston // Shutterstock
Hybrid Sunfish
- Weight: 1 lbs 15 oz
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Jane Bottorff-Engh in 1993
M Huston // Shutterstock
Kokanee Salmon
- Weight: 4 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Lake McConaughy
- Record set by Neal Dunbar in 1971
Ryan Cuddy // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 10 lbs 11 oz
- Location: sand pit near Columbus
- Record set by Paul Abegglen Sr. in 1965
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
- Weight: 20 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Wagners Lake
- Record set by John Ernst in 1991
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Muskellunge
- Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Merritt Lake
- Record set by Jared Haddix in 1992
M Huston // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
- Weight: 30 lbs 1 oz
- Location: Terrys Pit
- Record set by Steve Morris in 1997
FedBul // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
- Weight: 107 lbs 12 oz
- Location: Gavins Point tailwaters
- Record set by Louis Maring in 2011
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
- Weight: 0 lbs 11.25 oz
- Location: Box Butte Reservoir
- Record set by Jim Johnson in 1987
Glass and Nature // Shutterstock
Rainbow Trout
- Weight: 14 lbs 2 oz
- Location: not available
- Record set by Frank Aloy in 1975
Canva
Redear Sunfish
- Weight: 1 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Rock Creek Lake
- Record set by Charles I. Jones in 1990
Clint H // Shutterstock
Rock Bass
- Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Edna Zuege in 1972
Steve Brigman // Shutterstock
Sacramento Perch
- Weight: 2 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Clear Lake
- Record set by John A. Bush in 1971
H.L. Todd // Wikimedia Commons
Sauger
- Weight: 8 lbs 5 oz
- Location: Missouri River - near Niobrara
- Record set by Betty Tepner in 1961
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Saugeye
- Weight: 8 lbs 14 oz
- Length: 28"
- Location: CALAMUS RESERVOIR
- Record set by SHAWN ACKLES in 2003
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
- Weight: 6 lbs 14 oz
- Location: Private Pit (Dodge Co.)
- Record set by Matt Watson in 2009
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shovelnose Sturgeon
- Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Platte River
- Record set by Sean D. Gellatly in 1996
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
Skipjack Herring
- Weight: 2 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Gavins Point tailwaters
- Record set by Daniel Kaup in 1992
Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons
Smallmouth Bass
- Weight: 7 lbs 4 oz
- Length: 22"
- Location: MISSOURI RIVER
- Record set by DENNIS SWANSON in 2000
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Buffalo
- Weight: 56 lbs 3 oz
- Location: Fremont Lake - lake #20
- Record set by Jeffrey Johnson in 1998
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
Spotted Bass
- Weight: 3 lbs 12 oz
- Location: sand pit
- Record set by Jerry R. Miller in 1990
Sean McVey // Shutterstock
Spotted Sunfish
- Weight: 0 lbs 85 oz
- Location: sandpit
- Record set by BEN NOSAL in 2001
Canva
Striped Bass
- Weight: 64 lbs 15.875 oz
- Location: Sutherland Reservoir
- Record set by Gene Baker in 1993
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Tiger Muskellunge
- Weight: 26 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Oliver Reservoir
- Record set by Steve Keys in 1995
Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Walleye
- Weight: 16 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Lake McConaughy
- Record set by Herbert J. Cutshall in 1971
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
White Bass
- Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
- Location: Gavins Point tailwaters
- Record set by Jim Kilcoin in 1983
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
White Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 1 oz
- Location: Red Willow Reservoir
- Record set by Elsie M. Jensen in 1980
Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock
White Perch
- Weight: 2 lbs 6 oz
- Location: CASS CO. SANDPIT
- Record set by Jason Hickey in 2007
M Huston // Shutterstock
Wiper (Whiterock) Bass
- Weight: 17 lbs 14 oz
- Location: Harlan County Reservoir
- Record set by Reggie Bosshamer in 1996
Pelow Media // Shutterstock
Yellow Bass
- Weight: 1 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Louisville Lake #2
- Record set by John Ogle in 1993
Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
- Weight: 2 lbs 10.75 oz
- Location: Hackberry Lake
- Record set by John D. Skrdla in 1984
John Piekos // Shutterstock
