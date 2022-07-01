Lincoln man emailed threats to his former administrators at Lincoln Public Schools, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday after police say he emailed threats to his former administrators at Lincoln Public Schools over perceived wrongs, according to police.

The investigation into Dominic Booker started in May, when he began sending emails to district employees mentioning a specific administrator, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Booker sent an additional email Monday, Vollmer said, "that was more threatening in nature to those Booker believes have wronged him."

Police contacted and arrested Booker on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Ninth and G streets, Vollmer said. A search warrant served at his residence later turned up a loaded AR-15-style rifle, Vollmer said. 

The 20-year-old is being held at the Lancaster County jail.

