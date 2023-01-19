 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man enters not guilty plea to manslaughter for fatal Labor Day crash

A 23-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter for a crash last Labor Day that killed one of his passengers.

Dylan Will had been set for arraignment on Wednesday but instead entered the plea in a filed, written waiver.

Dylan Will

Will

He hasn't yet been set for trial.

Lincoln Police say Will was driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when he tried to turn east from Cotner Boulevard onto Holdrege Street around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and crashed into a traffic signal.

The crash killed Yuesef Alwaeli, a 25-year-old Lincoln man who went by the name Jayson Lind.

Police said Will, who allegedly was under the influence of marijuana at the time, initially fled the scene, then returned 30 minutes later but denied he was the driver.

Witnesses said he was.

Prosecutors charged him with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

