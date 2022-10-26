 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man faces 4 felonies including sex assault allegation

  • 0

A 31-year-old Lincoln man faces four felonies on a woman’s allegations that he sexually and physically assaulted her earlier this month.

Billy Fleming on Tuesday made his first court appearance on charges of first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and felony domestic assault.

Billy Fleming

Billy Fleming

Judge Joseph Dalton set his percentage bond at $500,000.

On the night of Oct. 12, a 31-year-old woman reported Fleming walked her to a bedroom and took her clothes off when she refused to, then forced himself on her, holding her down, slapping and punching her.

Police say the assault was captured by a camera in the room.

They arrested Fleming the next day, but prosecutors didn’t charge him until Tuesday.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mortgage rates jump to highest levels since 2001

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News