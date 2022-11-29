 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man filmed roommate while she was showering, police say

  • 0

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after one of his three roommates — a 22-year-old woman — found his iPhone recording her from a bathroom shelf as she showered Sunday evening, according to police.

The woman called police to the house near 22nd Street and Park Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after she found the phone, which police allege belongs to Austin Giles.

Austin Giles

Giles

Officers searched the phone and found 18 additional videos filmed in the bathroom dating back to August, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police arrested Giles on suspicion of unlawful intrusion, a felony, and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Watch Now: Car defrosting tips to try this winter, and more videos to improve your life

Check out these tips for defrosting your car this winter, how to maintain alertness throughout the day, and more videos to improve your life.

Three car defrosting tips you should try
Autos

Three car defrosting tips you should try

  • Updated
  • 0

With temperatures dropping, prepare to spend more time in the morning clearing frost, ice and potentially snow from their car.

How to maintain alertness throughout the day
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to maintain alertness throughout the day

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s not uncommon to crash half-way through the day, but the reasons behind it are clear. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

How to stay warm, according to science
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to stay warm, according to science

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some scientifically proven ways to keep warm.

The benefits of getting enough iron in your diet
Health, Medicine and Fitness

The benefits of getting enough iron in your diet

  • Updated
  • 0

Getting enough iron into your body is essential and comes with many benefits.

How you're supposed to clean your glasses
Fashion and Style

How you're supposed to clean your glasses

  • Updated
  • 0

Cleaning glasses may sound like a simple enough task that doesn't need instructions. However, there are right and wrong ways to clean them, an…

Everyday activities that boost endorphins without exercise
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Everyday activities that boost endorphins without exercise

  • Updated
  • 0

Sweating out at the gym is not the only way to get that endorphin boost! Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Can potatoes be part of a healthy diet?
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Can potatoes be part of a healthy diet?

  • Updated
  • 0

Can potatoes be part of a healthy diet?

Why you should pay attention to bonus offers from banks
Autos

Why you should pay attention to bonus offers from banks

  • Updated
  • 0

Some banks give you more than $100 for opening a new account with them as a bonus. Here are a few things you should keep in mind. PennyGem’s J…

Why having a talk about finances before you get married is so important
Lifestyles

Why having a talk about finances before you get married is so important

  • Updated
  • 0

Weddings in 2022 are expected to happen in record numbers. This upcoming life-changing event is the perfect opportunity to get on the same pag…

Be on the look out for these items when thrift shopping
Home and Garden

Be on the look out for these items when thrift shopping

  • Updated
  • 0

There Braun coffee makers are worth a lot more than they’re being sold for. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

These are the signs you might have that new job
Lifestyles

These are the signs you might have that new job

  • Updated
  • 0

There are some indicators that you might have that new job. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has shares advice from experts. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three killed in Iowa crash

Three killed in Iowa crash

A BMW crashed with a 2020 Mack Anthem semitrailer driven by 20-year-old Braxton William Matthew Murphy of Eldora. A passenger in the semi sustained minor injuries. Murphy appeared to be unharmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News