A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he fled Nebraska State Patrol troopers in a stolen car at speeds higher than 100 mph after an attempted traffic stop Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Troopers ultimately deployed spike strips to stop Edwin Portillo Barrientos on Interstate 80 after he had fled nearly 40 miles from where troopers initially tried to stop him, near Bradshaw in York County, the patrol said in a news release.
When troopers stalled Barrientos' vehicle near mile marker 383, he and a front-seat passenger fled authorities on foot, running across the westbound lanes of I-80 before they were taken into custody, according to the news release.
Authorities determined the car Barrientos was driving had been stolen, the State Patrol said.
And they found that the passenger who fled, a 17-year-old girl, had been reported missing, according to the news release.
Troopers arrested Barrientos on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and felony theft by receiving stolen property. He was taken to the York County jail.
The 17-year-old girl was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center for an outstanding warrant, according to the release.
Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium
Troops from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Men and women from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guard MSG. Christine Hytrek hugs her best friend of ten years, Holly Page, ahead of a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Henry Labrayere (right) holds the hand of his father, LTC. Zach Labrayere during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman George Gothman has his ascot adjusted by MSG. Christine Hytrek (from left) as their company prepares to march onto the field for a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen gives a short statement during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Family and friends of troops in the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion listen to speakers while troops stand at ease during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease while family and friends in the crowd listen to speakers during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (second row, three back) stands at attention among his comrades as they stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (right) speaks with fellow guardsman after a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
E-5 Sgt. Landon Kush hugs his mother Erica Wessel following a departure ceremony for members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman hold onto to eagle feathers during a eagle feather ceremony by Lakota Sioux drummers following a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. In Lakota culture, eagle feathers are given to another in honor, and the feathers are worn with dignity and pride and are treated with great respect.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Friends and family take photos of as troops exit from a tunnel during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
