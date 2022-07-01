Lincoln man gets prison time for shooting girlfriend on Halloween in 2019

When Ryan Long arrived at the Lancaster County Courthouse from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for his latest sentencing hearing Thursday morning, the 32-year-old Lincoln man was already serving a 27-year sentence for a fatal shooting.

Now, Long will tack close to another decade onto his stint in Tecumseh after Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced him to 18 to 50 years in prison for shooting his then-girlfriend during a Halloween-night fight in 2019 near 21st and Garfield streets.

A jury in April found Long guilty of second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his role in the shooting, which transpired about 4 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019, when Long got into an argument with his then-girlfriend Champaynne King, now 23, according to prosecutors.

Long was standing near the driver's side of a Nissan Pathfinder parked near 21st and Garfield when he fired a gun into the car as King sat in the front passenger seat.

The bullet pierced through King's right thigh and exited the passenger side door, according to police. The woman didn't report the shooting for six weeks.

At trial, Long's attorney Nancy Peterson cast King as unreliable after she admitted in testimony she tried to bribe Long after, telling him for $10,000 she could "make it go away."

"This is a woman you would not trust to walk your dog," Peterson said at the April trial. "How can you trust this woman with the verdict?"

Long denied shooting King and told the court he had "no idea" how she suffered in the injures. But jurors rejected that defense, finding Long guilty beyond a reasonable doubt on all three counts.

On Thursday, Nelson sentenced Long to 10 to 20 years for the second-degree assault and a combined eight to 30 years for the two firearms charges. He received credit for serving four days in jail.

Long would be parole eligible in as few as nine years if not for his previous conviction. A jury in October found the 32-year-old guilty of manslaughter for the fatal 2020 shooting of Michael Whitemagpie in an alley near 33rd and T streets. He will serve at least 27 years in that shooting.

Both sentences will run consecutively, Nelson ruled Thursday. Long won't be parole eligible for nearly 38 years.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

