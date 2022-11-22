Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing underage girl

A judge sentenced a Lincoln man to 30 to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing an underage teenage girl.
Cory Ortiz, 45, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault.
Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman also ordered him to register as a sex offender for 25 years as part of his sentence.
In December 2021, the victim, then 16, disclosed the abuse to a school social worker. A report to Lincoln police and a forensic interview followed.
She said Ortiz bribed her with vaping products in exchange for back rubs, which led to him touching her sexually.
