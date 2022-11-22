 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing underage girl

  • 0

A judge sentenced a Lincoln man to 30 to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing an underage teenage girl.

Cory Ortiz, 45, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman also ordered him to register as a sex offender for 25 years as part of his sentence.

In December 2021, the victim, then 16, disclosed the abuse to a school social worker. A report to Lincoln police and a forensic interview followed.

She said Ortiz bribed her with vaping products in exchange for back rubs, which led to him touching her sexually.

Cory Ortiz

Ortiz

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran enriches more uranium in response to UN watchdog order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News