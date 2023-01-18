 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old

At a 27-year-old Lincoln man's sentencing for manslaughter Tuesday, the prosecutor said it was important to remember who the victim was and why his death was a loss not only to his family but also the community.

"I think that's what's most important to focus on in this," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ryan Decker told the judge at Shantrell Hickey's sentencing.

Shantrell A. Hickey

Hickey

He said Deante Abron had moved to Lincoln from Georgia less than a year earlier when he was shot early June 12, 2021, outside a house party. He was in town, helping friends and family, and being a source of support, Decker said.

"They're devastated, that's probably the best way to put it," he said.

Decker called Abron's killing a senseless loss of life. He said there had been a fight at the party near 61st and Adams streets around 4 a.m., and Abron got involved to help a group of women.

"And that's what inevitably cost him his life — helping other people," he said.

Abron, 31, was shot in the head and died at an Omaha hospital two days later.

Deontae Abron

Deontae Abron

In court records, police described a large fight outside the party that preceded the shooting and two men firing shots, one into the air and the other, Hickey, leveling the gun in the direction where Abron was standing with a group.

In early July 2021, police arrested him and his 25-year-old brother, Daqwan Hickey, the suspected second shooter who was accused of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Shantrell Hickey, the man at the defense table, declined a chance to say anything, and his court-appointed defense attorneys submitted a private letter to the judge.

In November, he pleaded no contest to manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel or unintentionally in the commission of another crime. He initially was facing a second-degree murder charge.

In court Tuesday, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong told Abron's family she was sorry for their loss.

"There's nothing I can say or do here today that will bring him back," she said. "I hope you can find some peace and closure."

Strong told Hickey this wasn't the first time he's been charged with a violent offense or with using a firearm to commit a crime. His criminal history includes a robbery and several gun charges.

"The difference in this case is that your use of a firearm led to the death of Mr. Abron," she said.

She said video evidence showed Shantrell Hickey and another person (believed to be Daqwan Hickey) shooting at a group of people in the middle of the street.

"Presumably you intended to do harm even if you didn't intend to kill anyone," Strong said.

The fact that he had been on probation and post-release supervision at the time of the shooting suggested he was not amenable to rehabilitation, she said.

"This court has an obligation and a duty to protect the public from violent and dangerous criminals. And because of your actions that night I would consider you to be in that category of persons," the judge said.

And she sentenced Shantrell Hickey to 18 years to the 20-year max, plus another two years and eight months to three years for the attempted second-degree assault case for which he'd initially been on probation.

In December, Daqwan Hickey pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and attempted terroristic threats. He's set for sentencing at the end of the month.

