Lincoln man identified as driver who died in crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs

OMAHA -- A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been identified as the driver who died Sunday in a crash on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. The crash was reported about 4:10 a.m. Sunday when a passerby came across a vehicle engulfed in flames. 

Investigators determined that Davis was northbound on I-29 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign pole. The vehicle split in half and caught fire, the spokesman said. 

Speed was determined to have contributed to the crash, the spokesman said.

