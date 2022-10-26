Lincoln man identified as driver who died in crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs

OMAHA -- A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been identified as the driver who died Sunday in a crash on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. The crash was reported about 4:10 a.m. Sunday when a passerby came across a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Investigators determined that Davis was northbound on I-29 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign pole. The vehicle split in half and caught fire, the spokesman said.
Speed was determined to have contributed to the crash, the spokesman said.
Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Nationally, 72% of Americans
believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#50. Hamilton County
- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 6.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%
- Total population: 7,029 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Kimball County
- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 6.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%
- Total population: 2,852 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Box Butte County
- Worried about global warming: 52.3%
--- 5.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
- Total population: 8,174 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Richardson County
- Worried about global warming: 52.4%
--- 5.8% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%
- Total population: 6,260 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Webster County
- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 5.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 2,732 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Saunders County
- Worried about global warming: 52.9%
--- 5.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 16,015 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Burt County
- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 5.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 5,046 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Knox County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 6,392 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 5,580 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Greeley County
- Worried about global warming: 53.1%
--- 5.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 1,822 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Gosper County
- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 4.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 1,661 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Dixon County
- Worried about global warming: 53.4%
--- 4.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 4,291 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Otoe County
- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
- Total population: 12,121 people
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#37. York County
- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 10,584 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Seward County
- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 4.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 13,166 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Boyd County
- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 1,543 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Wayne County
- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 7,449 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Valley County
- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 4.5% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 3,267 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Adams County
- Worried about global warming: 53.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
- Total population: 24,075 people
Pixabay
#31. Morrill County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 3,648 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Garden County
- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 4.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 1,489 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Arthur County
- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 308 people
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#28. Wheeler County
- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 3.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 626 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Platte County
- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 3.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 24,474 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Cass County
- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 3.6% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 19,657 people
David Wilson // Flickr
#25. Pawnee County
- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 2,095 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Gage County
- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 16,710 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Buffalo County
- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 3.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 37,692 people
Jasperdo // Flickr
#22. Sioux County
- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 3.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 964 people
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#21. Madison County
- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 3.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 26,262 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Banner County
- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 559 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Johnson County
- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 2.3% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
- Total population: 4,200 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Hooker County
- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 2.1% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 578 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Loup County
- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 512 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Sarpy County
- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
- Total population: 131,251 people
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Nemaha County
- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.2% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 5,506 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Scotts Bluff County
- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 0.9% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 27,101 people
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#13. Keya Paha County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 0.6% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 561 people
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hall County
- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 0.3% lower than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 44,462 people
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dodge County
- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 0.1% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 27,879 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Sheridan County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.4% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 4,067 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Saline County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.4% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 10,728 people
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Cherry County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 0.5% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 4,435 people
Canva
#7. Colfax County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.6% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 7,524 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Dawes County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 1.8% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 7,234 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dawson County
- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 1.8% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 17,229 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Douglas County
- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 5.5% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 416,342 people
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#3. Dakota County
- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 5.6% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 14,303 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Lancaster County
- Worried about global warming: 64.5%
--- 6.2% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 241,485 people
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#1. Thurston County
- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 7.1% higher than Nebraska average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 4,600 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.