Lincoln man jailed for threatening, mooning delivery driver at Burger King, police say

A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in a Burger King parking lot early Thursday morning after he threatened a delivery driver before exposing his butt to the driver as he walked away, police alleged.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, called police to the fast food restaurant near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, telling officers the man had threatened to burn him with a lighter before exposing himself, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As officers fielded the driver's reports, the suspect reentered the parking lot, shouting about police misconduct, Vollmer said.

Police took the man into custody for disturbing the peace and searched him, Vollmer said, finding a knife on him.

Officers ultimately arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon-second offense and cited him on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public indecency.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Deadliest cities for pedestrians Deadliest cities for pedestrians Most and least dangerous cities for pedestrians in 2022 Staying safe as a pedestrian and driver